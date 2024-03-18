Guyana rout Red Force Divas in T20 Blaze

Guyana spinner Plaffianna Millington -

BASSETERRE: Off-spinner Plaffianna Millington routed Trinidad and Tobago with an impressive four-wicket haul to set up Guyana’s comfortable seven-wicket win in the second game of the Women’s T20 Blaze on March 17.

The 26-year-old off-spinner claimed four for five from 3.3 overs as Trinidad and Tobago, choosing to bat first at Warner Park, collapsed to 66 all out in the penultimate over.

Opener Shabika Gajnabi then top-scored with an unbeaten 24 off 31 deliveries as Guyana overhauled their modest target with nine overs to spare.

She put on 20 for the first wicket with Sheneta Grimmond (4) and a further 23 for the second wicket with Realeanna Grimmond (13) to lay the platform for victory.

Captain Shemaine Campbelle arrived towards the end to blast a four and a couple of sixes in a nine-ball 19 to hasten the result.

Earlier, Trinidad and Tobago struggled from the outset, collapsing to 33 for six and failing to recover.

Millington struck as early as the second over when she trapped West Indies star and captain Britney Cooper lbw to the first ball of the second over for two.

And she followed up in her next over – the fourth of the innings – when she sent back Djenaba Joseph and LeeAnn Kirby without scoring with the first two deliveries.

First, she bowled Joseph as the right-hander hit across a full length delivery and then sent back LeeAnn Kirby, caught at the wicket pushing forward uncertainly, Trinidad and Tobago slipping to ten for four.

Scores:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 66 off 18.3 overs (Plaffianna Millington 4-5) vs GUYANA 67 for three off 11 overs (Shabika Gajnabi 24 not out).