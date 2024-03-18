First Citizens awardee Janae De Gannes eyes Carifta long-jump gold

Track and field athlete Jane De Gannes, right, was awarded the Youth Female Sportsperson of the Year by First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie during the First Citizens Sports Foundation 2023 Sports Awards at Hyatt Regency on March 16, 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

FIRST Citizens Sports Foundation youth sportswoman of the year Janae De Gannes is looking to go one step further when the 2024 Carifta Games start later this month, by winning gold in the girls' Under-20 long jump.

De Gannes, a Tobagonian living in Trinidad, copped the First Citizens award at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on March 16.

De Gannes had many memorable moments in 2023, including a long-jump silver medal with a 5.93-metre effort in the girls Under-20 event at the Carifta Games in Bahamas.

Later in the year, the Bishop Anstey High School student broke the North American, Central American and Caribbean Games Under-18 meet record with a 6.11-metre effort in Costa Rica.

The accolades did not stop there for De Gannes, as in August she was one of this country's stand-out athletes at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games held in Trinidad and Tobago. Competing at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, De Gannes grabbed the silver medal behind Australian Delta Amidzovski.

Speaking to the media after receiving the First Citizens award, De Gannes said, "I feel elated. It just shows that my hard work really pays off and that me trusting in God for everything that I do (has worked) and the support from my parents, my coaches and everybody around me."

De Gannes is expected to be one of Trinidad and Tobago's medal contenders at the 2024 Carifta Games in Grenada, from March 30-April 1.

The Concorde Athletics member is aiming to finish on top of the podium.

"Of course I will looking forward to the gold and the record as well (in the long jump)," she said.

De Gannes was also part of the girls' Under-20 4x100m quartet which copped silver at the Carifta Games.

Speaking about the Commonwealth Youth Games medal, De Gannes said she is never intimidated by competition and relished the opportunity to compete against Amidzovski.

"I knew she was a good jumper, but I always tell myself every time I go into a competition that I could be the number one. I am going out there for that gold medal. We both battled to the end, and I must say congrats to her as well. She really put on a show, and it was a great competition."

The World Under-20 Championships is the marquee event for junior track and field athletes in the world. De Gannes also has her eyes on that meet later this year.