Central Sports edge Parkites on first innings

Preysal Sports Club’s Aaron Bankay plays a shot against Powergen Sports Club during a TTCB National League premier division match at the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on Sunday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

This year’s Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League title will be decided when the final round bowls off on March 22.

This comes as current league leaders Central Sports were unable to claim an outright victory against defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) at Fatima Grounds on Sunday.

When the two-day round six affair bowled off on Saturday, Central Sports were dismissed for 314, led by Jesse Bootan (73), Mikel Govia (64) and Jabari Mills (55).

Queen’s Park responded with 106/1 at the close of play and then got to 294 on the second day courtesy a century knock from Jordan Warner (110) and good batting displays from Kyle Ramdoo (67) and spinner Yannic Cariah (50).

With a slim first innings lead of 20 runs, Central Sports returned to the middle and were eventually dismissed at the close of play for 197, steered by Lendl Simmons (48) and Govia (48).

This set QPCC up for a victory target of 218 runs, but time ran out, which gave Central Sports crucial first innings points heading into the final round.

The only victory recorded in round six on Sunday saw Profilbau Victoria United defeat struggling Merry Boys by 118 runs at Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.

Batting first, Victoria were dismissed for 246, led by Vishaul Singh’s stellar 103. Merry Boys responded with 146, with Victoria holding a 100-run lead.

Batting for a second time, Victoria rallied to 164 all out, and presented Merry Boys a target of 265 for victory.

However, tight spells from Avinash Mahabirsingh (4/43) and Joval Ali (3/74) restricted their progress as they were soon dismissed for 146.

In other matches, FC Clarke Road and Marchin Patriots played to a draw while Powergen Penal and Preysal Sports also shared points.

Summarised Round Six Scores VICTORIA UNITED 246 - Vishaul Singh 103; Rakesh Seecharan 2/39, Clidell Gorin 2/41, Darren Deonarine 2/78 & 164/6 dec - Marcelle Jones 75 not out; Rakesh Seecharan 3/31 vs MERRY BOYS 146 - Daron Cruickshank 52; Avinash Mahabirsingh 6/31, Jovan Ali 3/66 & 146 - Philton Williams 33; Avinash Mahabirsingh 4/43, Jovan Ali 3/74 - Victoria won by 118 runs

CENTRAL SPORTS 314 - Jesse Bootan 73, Mikkel Govia 64, Jabari Mills 55 Joshua Davis 3/50, Namir Suepaul 2/98, Dexter Sween 2/38 & 197 - Lendl Simmons 48, Mikkel Govia 38; Namir Suepaul 5/60, Camillo Carimbocas 3/23, Dexter Sween 2/17) vs QPCC 294 - Jordan Warner 110, Kyle Ramdoo 67, Yannic Cariah 50; Sameer Ali 5/45, Mikkel Govia 2/53 - Match Drawn

CLARKE ROAD 467/6 - Kyle Hope 162, Shatrugan Rambaran 122, Anthony Bramble 138; Rivaldo Ramlogan 2/92 vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS 304/8 dec. - Evin Lewis 97, Kastri Singh 48; Mark Deyal 5/74, Jonathan Williams 2/42 - Match Drawn

POWERGEN 302/8 dec. - Cephas Cooper 176 not out, Navin Bidaisee 43; Ronaldo Forester 3/32, Nathaniel McDavid 2/48, Aneal Rooplal 2/66 & 153-7 - Chanderpaul Hemraj 42; Lemuel Matthews 2/16, Justyn Gangoo 2/35 vs PREYSAL 254 (Adrian Cooper 46, Te-Shawn Alleyne 42; Kavesh Kantasingh 3/48, Samuel Roopnarine 2/51 - Match Drawn