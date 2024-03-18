Augustine announces June 9 for internals, but warns: ‘Behave for TPP elections’

Chrief Secretary Farley Augustine. - Photo by David Reid

THE Tobago People’s Party (TPP) will hold its maiden internal elections on June 9.

TPP interim leader Farley Augustine announced the date at a political meeting in his home town of Speyside on Sunday.

However, Augustine warned party members not to fight amongst each other as he alluded to the previous PNM internal election.

He said, “We shall not behave like those on the other side. We shall not behave like heathens. We will behave in the most sanctified and dignified manner.

“That is how it will be done.”

Augustine also announced the immediate waiving of membership fees for the party, which was launched in August 2023.

“Just sign up and get involved and ensure you select the best to lead this party,” he said.

The TPP was formed by members of the THA Executive Council after a public feud between Augustine and their former Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader, Watson Duke.

Earlier in the meeting, assemblyman and Secretary of Settlements Public Utilities and Urban Renewal Ian Pollard said the TPP will win the two Tobago seats in the general election.

He said Tobagonians “always set the pace where election is concerned, and whoever won the THA election, that energy usually flows over to Trinidad.”

He said Trinidadians are feeling uncertain as the general election is constitutionally due before the THA elections.

“There is no energy for the PNM to derive if they win the THA election – there is no energy; and there is no doubt in my mind, despite what the naysayers say, that the TPP would win both east and west here in Tobago.”

He added: “You see, we must know when we have the advantage, and God designed it that way because too long they have been taking us for granted.”

He believes the TPP will win all 15 seats in the next THA elections.

He said he knows Tobagonians believe that development is taking too slow, but he argued that the executive was still fixing a lot of problems left by the PNM administration. He called on the people to be patient.

“So Tobagonians, I am urging you to stay with us, stay with us through whatever storm – we know the attack is going to come plentiful, we have seen it with the underfunding, but we are resilient people,” Pollard said.