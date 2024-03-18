Another Moruga man reported missing

Another person from Gran Chemin Village in Moruga has been reported missing, and the police are calling on the public for help in finding him them.

Kenneth Nelson, 33, of Samuel Lawrence Street, was last seen on February 26.

On March 16, a relative reported him missing to Moruga police.

A police statement on March 17 said he is of African descent, dark brown in complexion, about 176 centimetres tall and medium-built. He has a short beard, a gold tooth and a scar on his forehead.

No further information was given.

On March 13, a close relative of Kevin Steeling, 24, also from the community, reported him missing. Steeling was last seen on February 22.

Newsday learnt that he was last seen at sea with two other people.

Anyone with information on Nelson's or Steeling’s whereabouts can call the Moruga police at 656-7030, any police station or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

People can also call the police at 555, 999 and 911.