Woman, 62, charged after making false rape claims against cop

- File photo

A 62-year-old woman from Arima, who lodged a complaint against a policeman saying he forced her to have sex with him while in custody, has been charged with wasting the police time.

On Friday (March 15), the police arrested Rosidia Aleong of Cocorite Road after the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) officers investigated and found that her claims were false.

She was charged on Saturday contrary to section 6 (2) of the Criminal Law Act, Chapter 10:04 as amended.

A police statement on Sunday said Aleong went to the complaints division of the Maloney police station on September 19, 2023.

She reported that she was arrested days earlier, on September 15, and remained in custody until September 18, 2023.

Aleong claimed that while in a cell at the Arima Police Station, a police officer who is a relative of someone she had an intimate relationship with came to see her.

There, he allegedly forced her to perform certain sex acts on him.

Her report was forwarded to PSB officers, including WPC Moore, who began investigations.

The same day Aleong made the report, she was taken to seek medical attention.

Nothing reported by the woman was seen when investigators viewed footage obtained from the Arima police station.

On February 9, investigators met with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, who instructed them to charge her.

W/Snr Supt Martin led the exercise, which Supt Montrichard supervised.

It included Sgts Pierre and Hosein and WPC Moore.