Five men shot dead in separate incidents across country

- File photo

Police are investigating five murders which took place in separate incidents at Chaguanas, Claxton Bay, Morvant, Valencia, and Arima between Friday and Saturday. The latest incident took place along Main Road, Chaguanas, near the market shortly after 3.30 pm where market vendor Mark Quashie was shot dead. The other victims have been identified as Indar Boris of Valencia, Paul Kirk of Claxton Bay, Kester Mc Allister of Morvant, and Anil Maraj of Arima.

Residents of Gibbs Trace, Sum Sum Hill, in Claxton Bay, heard gunshots around 10.35 pm and alerted St Margaret’s police who later found 33-year-old Kirk bleeding from gunshot injuries at the back of his home. The police recovered 18 spent casings of 9mm ammunition and a live round. Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police, including Cpl Ramoutar, also visited and gathered evidence.

About two hours later, at around 8.40 pm, Maraj was shot at Cairo Lane, off Mausica Road, in Arima near his home. Moments earlier, he was at home with relatives and told them he was going to visit a friend in a nearby street. Maraj was walking along the road when a gunman, who was hiding in some bushes, opened fire hitting Maraj. The shooter ran away. Residents, including relatives, as well as the police, were alerted. Maraj was taken to the Arima Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The other killing took place at around 7 pm at Industrial Lane, near Massy Motors, in Morvant. The police said Mc Allister was a patient at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. McAllister was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he died.

Also on Friday, detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) were called in to investigate the death of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds near the Valencia River. The police identified the victim as Boris, who lived nearby at Plantation Road in Valencia. Homicide and Eastern Division police were alerted and went to the area at around 9 am when they made the find. No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.