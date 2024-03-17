Carenage man held for stabbing over a cigarette

- File photo

A 41-year-old cigarette vendor from Carenage has been detained in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Woodbrook on March 16.

Police said at around 11.45 pm, a 45-year-old man from Petit Valley was at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Alberto Street, where he and the suspect had an argument over money owed for a cigarette.

The suspect, using a sharp object, stabbed the man several times.

The injured man was taken to the St James Medical Centre, where he was medically examined.

The police were alerted and arrested the suspect at the scene.

He was taken to Woodbrook police station.

PC Sookoo is leading investigations