AC PoS strike late in 2-2 draw vs Central FC

Central FC players celebrate a goal against AC Port of Spain, during a TT Premier Football League match, on Fridat night, at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Phase II. PHOTOS BY Roger Jacob

RONEIL WALCOTT and JELANI BECKLES

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) table-toppers AC Port of Spain staged a valiant comeback in the second half as they salvaged a 2-2 draw against the cellar-placed Central FC in their matchup at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on Friday. Trailing the “Couva Sharks” by a 2-0 margin after a precise 56th-minute volley by Dominic Douglas, AC PoS staged a late fightback and scored twice within a three-minute span to come away with a point. For Central FC, it was their first point of the ongoing season after losing 14 consecutive games. On the 15th attempt, the Sharks looked destined for that elusive TTPFL win, but the title challengers AC PoS dug deep to get a share of the spoils instead.

After the trio of Anthony Charles, Jamal Charles, and playmaker Che Benny all squandered presentable opportunities for AC PoS in the first half, Man-of-the-Match Saleem Henry gave Central the lead against the run of play when he beat Marvin Phillip with a 36th-minute penalty. Referee Kwinsi Williams blew for an infringement after a light touch by Brandon Semper on Kyle Bartholomew in the area, and Henry made no mistake with his right-footed spot kick.

In the 56th minute, Central doubled their lead when Douglas sweetly sent a volley past Phillip from close range following a left-side cross from Miquel Williams. AC PoS did have forays into the Central area, but those were few and far between as the “Capital Boys” struggled for their usual rhythm in their passing game without the influence of the injured Duane Muckette. A string of substitutions injected life into the AC PoS attack, though, with Nathan Lewis and Grenadian attacker Saydrel Lewis both coming off the bench to leave their mark on the game. Just past the hour mark, AC PoS created a couple of chances in quick succession which were repelled by the Sharks. Defender Rahim Jarvis saw a goalward effort blocked by a defender, while Nathan was denied from close range by Central keeper Kitwana Manning.

In the 79th minute, AC PoS got a much-needed lifeline, though, as Benny converted a penalty after his long-range effort from open play was handled by a Central player. Just two minutes after Benny’s goal, Saydrel was jolly on the spot to score from close range after another substitute, Michel Poon-Angeron, rattled Manning’s post with a fierce left-footed hit. In the latter stages of the game, both teams had great chances to grab all three points. AC PoS arguably had the best chance of the lot, though, and Charles was unlucky to see his header crash off the bar in the 83rd minute after Saydrel crossed from the left flank.

At the blow of referee Kwinsi Williams’s final whistle, both teams settled for a draw, but there could have been so much more for either unit. AC PoS moved to 30 points, two more than second-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (28 points). With their first point of the season, Central still find themselves 12 points adrift of the tenth-placed Eagles FC (13 points).

In the second match of the double-header in La Horquetta on Friday, Club Sando’s Jamal Jack turned from villain to hero. Jack scored an own goal in the 61st minute as Miscellaneous Police FC took a 1-0 lead. Jack redeemed himself less than 20 minutes later as he scored in the 79th minute to equalize for Club Sando as the match ended 1-1. Police could have gone level with AC Port of Spain on top of the standings with a win.

Yesterday, a double-header was played at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. In the first match at 6 pm, Eagles FC faced Caledonia, and in the second contest at 8.10 pm, Defence Force played Pt Fortin Civic. In the only match today, 1976 FC Phoenix will battle Prisons FC at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet at 4 pm.