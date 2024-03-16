Seebaran-Suite returns as Law Association president

Lynette Seebaran-Suite - Jeff K Mayers

SENIOR COUNSEL Lynette Seebaran-Suite has returned as president of the Law Association.

The association held its annual election on March 15 to elect a new council. Seebaran-Suite was unopposed.

Attorney Patricia Dindyal returned as treasurer. There will have to be a bye-election for the post of vice president because there was an issue with the nomination of Frederick Gilkes.

Ten senior ordinary members were also elected. They are Shankar Bidaisse, who received the most votes of 316; Bijili Lalla; Ronnie Bissessar, SC; Devi Ramnarine Saira Lakhan, who was elected president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers on March 14; Rionne Boyke; Ashook Balroop; Frank Bunsee; Alexia Romero and Hayma Ramdhanie Seemungal.

The five junior ordinary members are Aaron Mahabir, Sanjiv Boodhu, Christian Matthew Chandler, Kavita Roop Boodoo, and Elvin Cudjoe.

The association’s secretary will be chosen when the council holds its first meeting.