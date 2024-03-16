Put plans in place to deal with concerns

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: We are only two weeks into the month of March, yet I think it is fair to say it has not been a great fortnight for the Government. Unfortunately, when we look at the actions and statements made by specific ministers, it is sometimes difficult to remember all they have done due to their infrequent interactions with the public.

The past two weeks have been strange and horrifying. We have all read the headlines; we are aware of the disgusting situations that happened in Valsayn, in Marabella North Secondary School, of the allegations of the SSA, and others. If there was ever a time to observe how the Government reacts under fire, it would be now. It is precisely in times like this that citizens look towards our government for reassurance and guidance; to tell us that it is working on solutions. What we got, however, was nothing short of cowardly and disrespectful responses.

In the past three weeks, Prime Minister Rowley blamed our music for the crime situation, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly blamed parents for school violence, despite there being stronger dialogues that suggest the national crime situation has a greater impact on school violence than parents simply “not disciplining their children,” and Social Development Minister Donna Cox blamed Valsayn residents for not reporting suspicious activities despite several residents saying they did. And that it was, in fact, the TTPS and Children’s Authority that did not take them seriously.

Criticising the public and not taking responsibility, being immature when it comes to resolving issues are clearly common among all Government members. This is a level of disrespect this country simply has not seen from any prior administration. I implore all of you, be adults, take responsibility, and set actual plans in place to address the national concerns. If not, then the general election next year promises to be interesting for all.

STEVON JAGGASAR

student