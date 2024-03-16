PSB head nominated for deputy commissioner post

Senior Supt Suzette Martin -

Head of the Professional Standards Bureau Senior Supt Suzette Martin has been nominated by the Police Service Commission to fill the last remaining vacancy of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The announcement was made in the House of Representatives on March 15 by the leader of government business Camille Robinson-Regis.

“I have the honour to lay the notification of Her Excellency the President in respect of the nomination of Ms. Suzette Martin, for appointment to the Office of Deputy Commissioner of Police.”

The nomination will be debated at a later date.

Martin is currently before the courts on a charge of dangerous driving.

On February 16, the nominations of Junior Benjamin and Natasha George as deputy commissioners of police were approved by the Parliament.

Parliament also approved Curt Simon to continue to act as deputy commissioner but did not approve the commission's nomination of Assistant Commissioner Wendell Lucas, the head of the White Collar Crime Division.