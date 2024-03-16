"Power of people and property tax"

THE EDITOR: In a significant victory for citizen activism, the Government has been compelled to suspend the collection of property tax.

Originally set at three per cent of the rental value, the tax is to be reduced to two per cent due to pressure from the public.

This decision reflects the power of people to influence policy and highlights the importance of civic engagement in shaping governance.

It also underscores the Government’s responsiveness to the concerns of citizens.

The tax rate reduction is likely to be welcomed by property owners and tenants alike, easing the financial burden on individuals and businesses in these challenging times.

However, while this development is a positive outcome for taxpayers, it raises questions about the Government’s initial decision-making process and the need for a more inclusive policy formulation.

Moving forward, it is essential for governments to engage with the public in a meaningful way to ensure policies reflect the needs and priorities of the people they serve.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail