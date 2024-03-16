Hugh Wooding Law School team cops regional competition

The winning members of the Hugh Wooding Law School team which won the regional competition in Jamaica with their coaches. -

The Hugh Wooding Law School has won the 2023/2024 Margaret Forte Regional Mooting Competition.

The members of the winning team are Martina Magalhaes, Cavell Sylvester, Chelsea Lawrence, and Shane Mungalsingh.

The Margaret Forte Mooting Competition encourages the cultivation of practical skills of trial advocacy.

Participants are engaged in all aspects of a full trial from opening addresses to closing arguments.

The team competed against a team from the Norman Manley Law School of Jamaica in a four-hour murder trial proceeding.

Trinidad and Tobago's Chief Public Defender Hasine Shaikh congratulated the team on social media.

“So proud to be a coach of this team. Congratulations, your hard work and dedication brought you well deserved success!”

All participants were given an Osborn's Concise Law Dictionary to take into practice, while the members of the winning team were awarded copies of Pleadings Without Tears: A Guide to Legal Drafting Under the Civil Procedure Rules by William Rose and Roger Eastman and Remedies for Torts, Breach of Contract, and Equitable Wrongs by Andrew Burrows.