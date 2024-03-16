Government willing to help Mathura children

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

GOVERNMENT is prepared to offer assistance to the children of the Mathura family following the discovery of the remains of 18-year-old Hannah Mathura in a shallow grave at her Butu Road, South Valsayn home on March 12. Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis gave the commitment in response to a question from Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, on behalf of Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Robinson-Regis said, “At this time, this is an active police investigation.” She added that neither the Social Development and Family Services Ministry nor the Gender Affairs Division, which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister, has reached out to the Mathura family as a result of that.

Robinson-Regis said, “As soon as that becomes necessary, the ministries will put everything in place to make sure that these children are well looked after.” She added, “Our understanding, though, is that there is only one minor involved and that child is 13 years old.”

Mohit asked Robinson-Regis if she was aware of any previous reports that were made to any state agencies about what may have been happening in the Mathuras’ house.

Robinson-Regis said, “I don’t have that information with me.”

An autopsy result on Hannah’s remains revealed she was shot in the head. A senior police official confirmed her cause of death to Newsday on March 14. Up until March 14, Hannah’s parents were being interviewed by homicide officers as her death was being treated as a homicide.