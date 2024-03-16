Good knock, Jumbo

Keith 'Jumbo' Martin. - Newsday File Photo

THE EDITOR: As long as I have been attending cricket matches at the Queen’s Park Oval, I’ve known Jumbo, the nuts man. His passing is a sad day for the cricket community because, despite the bipolar nature of the West Indies, he remained our local mascot.

The partnership between him and Sunil Gavaskar is now broken. Jumbo sang the Gavaskar calypso by Relator for Sunil during the last series between India and the West Indies in Trinidad. I am aware that Gavaskar was his favourite cricketer, and from his time rightfully so.

Jumbo could have played for the West Indies, maybe as a bowler; he had a really good arm for obvious reasons. I didn’t know he was present at football matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as well. Maybe he would have made a great goalkeeper.

Perhaps the CWI, the Oval and the TT FA can dedicate something in Jumbo’s name to keep his presence alive. Maybe something small such as a cafeteria or a food and beverage section.

Thanks for the nuts, Jumbo. Rest in peace, you will be missed dearly. Condolences to his family and friends.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas