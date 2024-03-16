Eat less meat

Cuisine Calling with Wendy Rahamut.

The journey towards a healthier you begins with evaluating your current diet, many times we think by simply omitting salt, fat and sugars from the diet will automatically translate to a healthier person.

We are a nation guilty of consuming too much meat, especially chicken, we use it daily at lunch and dinner, and even as a snack option.

Reducing your meat intake is one of the most positive ways you can influence your overall health. Try lessening the number of days you consume meat or simply choose one day to remain completely meatless.

Dried peas and beans are one of the most nutritious sources you consume in place of meat.

They are economical, virtually fat free, loaded with protein, sustaining and good tasting.

I favour dried over canned as they tend to contain less sodium. Happy cooking!

Chickpea and tomato salad

1½ cups dried chickpeas/channa

4 salad tomatoes, seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped fresh herbs (chives, chadon beni, parsley, basil, mint)

For the dressing

4 cloves garlic

½ tsp paprika

4 tbs red wine vinegar

4 tbs lime juice

½ cup olive oil

2 rounded tsp ground roasted geera or cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

The night before soak the channa in pots of water, the next day drain, place in a saucepan, cover with enough water and boil for 45 to 60 minutes until tender, drain and cool.

Place the channa, tomatoes and herbs into a bowl.

Combine all ingredients for the dressing in a blender and process until well blended.

Add to channa toss to coat.

Serves 6 to 8.

Spiced rice with lentils and caramelised onions

½ cup dried lentils, cooked to tender and drained

4 cups sliced onions

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup parboiled rice

3 cloves

2 whole all spice berries

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cumin

6 cardamom pods, crushed

1 tsp crushed garlic

2½ cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 cup mixed chopped fresh herbs.

Heat a large frying pan and add onions, cook on a medium low heat until caramelised or dark brown in colour and tender stirring, about 15 to 20 minutes, remove from heat and set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat one tbs oil and add spices, and garlic, stir and fry for a couple of minutes, add rice and stir to coat, add lentils, stir and add stock, bring to a boil, season with salt and add fresh herbs.

Cover and steam until rice is tender, about 20 minutes, remove spices and set aside. Place onions in the bottom of an ovenproof skillet or ovenproof dish with a flat base and high sides.

Spoon rice mixture on top, press down firmly to compact rice, bake for 20 minutes and remove from heat.

Cool a little before unmoulding.

Serves 4 to 6.

Black bean soup

1 lb dried black beans, rinsed and picked over

4 tbs olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 onions, chopped

½ cup chopped chives

2 tbs fresh thyme

2 pimento peppers. Seeded and chopped

2 tsp ground roasted cumin (geera)

2 tsp dried oregano

1 bay leaf

4 tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 tbs salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbs sherry

½ cup chopped fresh chadon beni

Unflavoured thick yoghurt for garnish

Soak beans overnight in 4 quarts of water, drain.

In a large soup pot heat olive oil, add garlic, thyme, onion and pepper sauté for a couple of minutes, add black beans, stir and add enough water to cover beans, about 6 to 8 cups).

Add cumin, oregano, bay leaf, tomatoes, salt and black pepper.

Bring to a boil cover and simmer, for about 2 hours.

To texturise the soup, puree half the beans in a food processor or blender, return to pot.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper. Add sherry.

When serving place, the soup in a wide rimmed soup bowl, swirl in one tbs yoghurt, and sprinkle with fresh chadon beni.

Serves 6 to 8.

