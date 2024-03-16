Cocoyea man stabbed, girlfriend in custody

- File photo

An argument between a 44-year-old man and his girlfriend before dawn on March 16 ended with him being stabbed and the woman in custody.

The victim, Derron Gray, of St Andrews Park East, Cocoyea, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The suspect is a 31-year-old hairdresser from Indian Walk in Moruga.

The police said at around 3.20 am, an argument broke out at Gray’s home and a struggle ensued.

The woman allegedly stabbed him on his right shoulder with a knife.

Ambulance personnel took Gray to the hospital and Southern Division police detained the suspect.

The police also retrieved the knife.

Investigations are ongoing.