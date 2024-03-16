Clarke Road pummel Patriots in Penal on Day 1

Clarke Road United's Anthony Bramble. - (Newsday File Photo)

CENTURIES by Kyle Hope, Shatrughan Rambaran and Anthony Bramble propelled FC Clarke Road United into a strong position against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots on day one of round six in the TT Cricket Board National League at Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal yesterday.

It was a Caribbean show for Clarke Road. Barbadian Hope struck 162, Trinidadian Rambaran hit 122 and Guyanese Bramble struck 115 not out. The trio steered Clarke Road to 436/5 at the end of day one in the two-day match.

The three centurions all had impressive strike rates. Hope's 162 came off 175 balls (15 fours); Rambaran needed just 150 balls to hit 122 (13 fours); and Bramble struck 115 not out off only 103 balls (five fours and three sixes).

The most successful bowler for Patriots was Rivaldo Ramlogan with figures of 2/80.

At Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity, Central Sports scored 314 all out batting first against Queen's Park Cricket Club. Jesse Bootan (73), Mikkel Govia (64) and Jabari Mills (55) all struck half-centuries for Central Sports.

Fatima College student Joshua Davis took 3/50 with his off-spin for Queen's Park. Medium pacer Dexter Sween picked up 2/38 and spinner Namir Suepaul grabbed 2/98.

In response, Queen's Park closed on 106/1 with Jordan Warner unbeaten on 76.

All matches continue today.

Summarised Scores:

FC CLARKE ROAD UNITED 436/5 (Kyle Hope 162, Shatrughan Rambaran 122, Anthony Bramble 115 not out; Rivaldo Ramlogan 2/80) vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS.

CENTRAL SPORTS 314 (Jesse Bootan 73, Mikkel Govia 64, Jabari Mills 55; Joshua Davis 3/50, Dexter Sween 2/38, Namir Suepaul 2/98) vs QUEEN'S PARK 106/1 (Jordan Warner 76 not out).

VICTORIA 246 (Vishaul Singh 103, Eton Bhal 35; Rakesh Seecharan 2/39, Clidell Gorin 2/41, Darren Deonarine 2/78) vs MERRY BOYS 138/7 (Daron Cruickshank 52, Avinash Mahabirsingh 4/29, Jovan Ali 2/60).

POWERGEN 302/8 dec (Cephas Cooper 176 not out, Navin Bidaisee 43; Renaldo Forester 3/32, Nathaniel McDavid 2/48, Aneal Rooplal 2/66) vs PREYSAL 23/1.