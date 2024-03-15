Webster hits 107 to keep Red Force in front

TT Red Force batsman Tion Webster plays a shot during a practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TION Webster notched his third first-class century as TT Red Force stayed in control of their match against Windward Islands Volcanoes in round four of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair yesterday.

Webster struck 107 not out to guide Red Force to 294 all out on day two in response to the Volcanoes first innings total of 191, a lead of 103 runs for the TT franchise. Webster played with his usual attacking flair, cracking 13 fours and two sixes in his 139-ball innings.

Webster was in danger of not getting to triple figures as Red Force were eight wickets down with the right-hander still in the nineties. Anderson Phillip stuck around long enough as a paddle sweep by Webster got him to the landmark.

Other batsmen did add to the competitive total set by Red Force as experienced Jason Mohammed made 56 and opener Vikash Mohan contributed 52. Kenneth Dember had a solid showing for Volcanoes as the off-spinner picked up the second five-wicket haul of the match when he took 5/63. Red Force pacer Phillip snatched 5/37 on Wednesday.

Supporting Dember was medium-pace bowler Shamar Springer, who bagged 3/76.

Volcanoes ended day two on 68/2 in their second innings, still trailing Red Force by 35 runs. Opener Jeremy Solozano, a former Red Force batsman, is continuing to show he has settled down with his new team. He is unbeaten on 30 and with him at the crease is Alick Athanaze on 10 not out. The batsmen dismissed so far are Johann Jeremiah and Kavem Hodge, scoring 19 and duck respectively.

In other matches, the match between Combined Colleges and Campuses and Leeward Islands Hurricanes is evenly poised; Guyana Harpy Eagles are on top against Barbados Pride; and Jamaica Scorpions have an edge over West Indies Academy.

All matches will continue today with day three action.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: 191 (Alick Athanaze 56, Sunil Ambris 35; Anderson Phillip 5/37, Khary Pierre 3/21, Jayden Seales 2/48) and 68/2 (Jeremy Solozano 30 not out) vs TT RED FORCE: 294 (Tion Webster 107 not out, Jason Mohammed 56, Vikash Mohan 52; K Dember 5/63, Shamar Springer 3/76).

CCC: 273 (Amari Goodridge 75, Sadique Henry 73, Romario Greaves 58; Daniel Doram 4/37, Jeremiah Louis 3/54, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/86) and 76/3 (S Henry 32 not out; J Louis 2/18) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES: 259 (Kieran Powell 114, J Louis 31; R Greaves 5/63, Z Motara 2/14).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES: 436 (Veerasammy Permaul 90 not out, Kevlon Anderson 87, Kevin Sinclair 72; Jason Holder 2/52, Kemar Roach 2/52, Jomel Warrican 2/98) vs BARBADOS PRIDE: 59/3 (Jonathan Drakes 20 not out; Isai Thorne 2/19).

WEST INDIES ACADEMY: 324 (Joshua Dorne 83, Joshua Johnson 61, Kadeem Alleyne 52; Ojay Shields 3/38, Derval Green 3/48, Abhijai Mansingh 2/69) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS: 326/7 (Brandon King 77, Leroy Lugg 64, Peat Salmon 60 not out; Joshua Bishop 3/85, K Alleyne 2/29).