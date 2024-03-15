The magic of luck

Dr Asha Pemberton

Dr Asha Pemberton

ALTHOUGH NOT a part of our indigenous culture, St Patrick’s Day will be celebrated this weekend on March 17. Representations of Irish folklore and merriment are likely to be replicated throughout our country and region, owing to the global recognition of this feast day.

The concept of luck in itself typically inspires awe and wonder. Luck is not a mystical phenomenon bestowed and enjoyed by the very fortunate. Rather, "lucky" people are often noted to have several common traits, habits and characteristics.

Tweens and teens are easily frustrated by their perceptions of peers being "luckier" than they are. It is important to teach them that good outcomes and success are often generated through specific and intentional actions.

"Lucky" individuals tend to work harder and smarter than others. While there is tremendous value to tenacity and persistence toward goals, young people who take the time and patience to understand how things work, and how to create outcomes, stand a better chance and enjoy success.

Tweens and teens who do a deep study into their learning styles, creative skills, understanding processes and physical abilities can apply these concepts to a range of tasks and as such enjoy more consistent results. This is not luck. Others who focus only on results sometimes do not even realise how they gained success and so are less likely to be able to replicate it.

It is typically easy to identify positive results. What young people often do not see is the repeated effort and often failure that precedes. It is the resilience of "lucky" people that leads to their "luck."

The ability to bounce back and thrive despite adversity is the underpinning of success. Through their frustration, some youth do not recognise the resilience of others, and focus on their perceptions of what feels unfair.

From the parenting perspective, sharing real-lived experiences of resilience is helpful. Early in adolescence, concrete thinking patterns make it difficult for young people to recognise the many steps that go into eventual outcomes and parents are required to help them understand these processes.

Another feature of lucky people is that they tend to have open minds and bold hearts. There is a certain confidence that is required to take chances and immerse into activities and opportunities without the assurance of success.

Young people who are more reserved or unwilling to take chances or have new experiences naturally will be less likely to enjoy the benefits. Conversely, those with a wider sense of adventure and exploration increase the possibility of positive and lucky outcomes.

Through adolescence, exposure to a range of people, activities and challenges is essential. Tweens and teens learn that they create their own "luck" through their skills and tenacity. Importantly, they recognise that luck is not magic, but usually the outcome of timing, tenacity and perspective.