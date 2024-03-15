SSCL Star of the Week: Toco boy Ali belts century for Vishnu Boys
NEWSDAY continues to highlight the future of cricket in Trinidad and Tobago. Every Friday, a player in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over competition will be profiled as the SSCL Star of the Week.
Ishmael Ali was the star in the final round of competition on March 12, delivering with bat and ball for Vishnu Boys Hindu College in a victory over St Mary’s College. Ali first grabbed 3/37 with his off spin which proved crucial in dis- missing St Mary’s for 188.
Ali, more known for his bowling ability, then slammed 106 not out to steer Vishnu to 192/2 in 43.3 overs. It was just Ali’s second century in his career.
Ali, who is from Toco, is an instrumental member of his team as he led Vishnu to a third-place finish in the premiership 50-over competition. Vishnu ended the season with six wins and three losses. Newsday spoke to Ali about his performance, the Intercol T20 competition later this season and his goals in cricket as he eyes another spot in a Trinidad and Tobago youth team.
Name: Ishmael Ali
Form: Lower six
Batting style: Left-handed batsman
Bowling style: Right-hand off spin
Residence: Salybia Village, Toco
Favourite cricketers: Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine
You are more known for your bowling, how did it feel to score a century? Was it your first century?
Firstly, I want to express gratitude to God and my coaches for their invaluable contributions to my game. Scoring my first century in premiership school cricket was an incredible experience and achieving it with a victorious outcome was even more fulfilling. No, this marks my second hundred.
What work have you been doing to improve as a batsman?
I haven’t dedicated much ef- fort to refining my technique. For me, it’s more of a mental focus. I prioritise batting practice, emphasising time at the crease, believing that the longer I stay runs will come more easily.
Do you think your role in the team will change when the Intercol T20 competition begins?
No, my role wouldn’t change in Intercol at all. I just need to continue doing what I am doing and put my best foot forward, so my team can emerge victorious at the end of the match.
How will the change in format change your bowling style?
The change in format won’t alter my bowling style, I simply need to enhance consistency and deliver more dot balls. In T20, it’s crucial to limit the runs scored.
How would you rate the season so far for Vishnu Boys Hindu College?
The season has been relatively good, although we aimed to finish on top. However, we can only grow and improve as a team and unit.
What it will mean to you to represent a national youth team again after playing for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 team in 2023?
It would be an amazing feeling once again, it is always a pleasure to represent my country. However, it can only happen with hard work and determination.
