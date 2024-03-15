"SSCL Star of the Week: Toco boy Ali belts century for Vishnu Boys"

Do you think your role in the team will change when the Intercol T20 competition begins?

No, my role wouldn’t change in Intercol at all. I just need to continue doing what I am doing and put my best foot forward, so my team can emerge victorious at the end of the match.

How will the change in format change your bowling style?

The change in format won’t alter my bowling style, I simply need to enhance consistency and deliver more dot balls. In T20, it’s crucial to limit the runs scored.