Siparia cop gets 5 years on bribery charges

- File photo

A policeman from Siparia has been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on bribery charges stemming from incidents in 2015.

PC Clinton Noel, 51, was found guilty by Siparia magistrate Brian Dabideen at the trial, which ended in January. Dabideen adjourned the case to March 14 for sentencing.

The prosecution contended that Noel, being an agent of the State, corruptly solicited $5,350 from a man, Darren Reason, within a month as a reward to drop cocaine charges against Reason.

Insp Pariman, now Supt Pariman, laid the charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The acts reportedly happened on unknown dates between March 23 and April 25, 2015, at Quinam Road and SS Erin Road, both in Siparia. The offence happened twice on one of the dates.

When Noel first appeared in court in 2015, he was granted $750,000 bail and charged with seven counts of bribery. At the time of the charge, he had 15 years of service and was based at the Siparia police station.

When the trial ended on January 17, the magistrate revoked the bail and remanded Noel into custody to reappear on March 14 for sentencing. The magistrate sentenced him to five years on each charge, to run concurrently, meaning Noel will serve five years.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Reason, of Marigold Drive in Siparia, was reported missing. To date, his whereabouts remain unknown. On August 31, 2020, the police called on the public for help to find him.

The police said Reason was last seen two weeks earlier, on August 13, and urged anyone with information to call the Siparia police station at 649–2333 or the police at 999, 555 or 911.