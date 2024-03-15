"Shaw, Marshall present In our element"

Pink and yellow poui trees meet playful adaptations of pan men in Amber Shaw and Hazel Marshall’s joint exhibition titled In our element.

Viewers are invited to appreciate diverse styles of art through the lens of the artists, said a media release from Horizons Art Gallery.

Shaw started painting and sculpting at an early age. She has won many accolades and awards for her outstanding performance in the field of visual arts throughout her more than 20 years of primary and secondary schooling in Tobago.

Shaw was awarded a full scholarship to attend International Fine Arts College in Miami where she attained a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Her work is inspired by simple everyday things, much of which reflects the rich tapestry of Tobago’s culture, where she grew up.