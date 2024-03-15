"Scotiabank employees support Habitat for Humanity’s home construction"

Scotiabank employees joined Habitat for Humanity TT in the construction of a new home at Jogie Road, El Socorro on March 7. A media release said Habitat for Humanity supported a family after their previous home deteriorated into very untenable living conditions.

Scotiabank employees assisted in the casting of the apron and slipper drain. this entailed concrete mixing, pouring of the concrete into the prepared area and finishing to ensure an appropriate surface texture was obtained, the release said.

Carlene Pooran of Habitat for Humanity said, “Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago extends heartfelt gratitude to Scotiabank and its dedicated volunteers for their invaluable support during the build. scotiabank, and by extension its employees’ continued commitment to community upliftment exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and generosity, making a profound impact on families in need. thank you for helping us build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable housing solutions.”

Scotiabank volunteer Kieran Ramdeen said, “It was a wonderful experience and initiative by the bank to partner and assist a family in need. the team did an excellent job on the day, and we had fun and built camaraderie whilst doing same.”