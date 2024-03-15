Scotiabank employees support Habitat for Humanity’s home construction
Scotiabank employees joined Habitat for Humanity TT in the construction of a new home at Jogie Road, El Socorro on March 7. A media release said Habitat for Humanity supported a family after their previous home deteriorated into very untenable living conditions.
Scotiabank employees assisted in the casting of the apron and slipper drain. this entailed concrete mixing, pouring of the concrete into the prepared area and finishing to ensure an appropriate surface texture was obtained, the release said.
Carlene Pooran of Habitat for Humanity said, “Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago extends heartfelt gratitude to Scotiabank and its dedicated volunteers for their invaluable support during the build. scotiabank, and by extension its employees’ continued commitment to community upliftment exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and generosity, making a profound impact on families in need. thank you for helping us build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable housing solutions.”
Scotiabank volunteer Kieran Ramdeen said, “It was a wonderful experience and initiative by the bank to partner and assist a family in need. the team did an excellent job on the day, and we had fun and built camaraderie whilst doing same.”
Another volunteer Ayanna Samaroo shared “I had a very empowering experience on this project and was so happy to be tangibly impactful via this initiative. I loved every moment of lending support to the building of the apron and experiencing great teamwork by my fellow Scotiabankers. I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to volunteer.”
Homeowner, single mother Sharon Da Silva thanked Habitat for its ongoing support and Scotiabank employees for coming out on the day, “I feel extremely blessed that we have gotten the help to put up the structure. I am grateful to all the volunteers. It is nice to see people come out to help and not expect something in return.”
Comments
"Scotiabank employees support Habitat for Humanity’s home construction"