"Police accidentally shoot man during search"

A man who was being searched by police in St Ann’s on March 13 had to be taken to hospital after he was accidentally shot by officers.

In a media release on March 14, police said at 6.45 pm on March 13, officers responded to a report of a group of men armed with guns close to a bar along St Ann’s Road.

Police arrived and searched three male suspects and during the search, a 40-year-old farmer was allegedly found with a gun and ammunition.

He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station. Franklyn Etienne was charged with possession of a Luger Pistol with 17 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and will appear before a Master of the High Court on March 15 to answer charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.