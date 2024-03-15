"Pannist Teague-Núñez wins Chicago music competition"

Trinidad and Tobago-born, US-based professor and pannist Liam Teague wrote A Visit From Hell, an orchestral composition, at 15.

It was with this composition that his 16-year-old son Jaden Teague-Núñez won the Crain-Maling Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Young Artists Competition in its final round on February 24.

The competition, its website says, is a “prestigious concerto competition for Illinois’ top young soloists.”

Applicants audition live at Symphony Centre for a distinguished panel of judges and, af- ter a preliminary round, three finalists are selected to perform in Orchestra Hall, accompanied by the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

The winner is featured for the following season as soloist with members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as part of CSO School and Family Concerts.

It was the first time pan featured in the competition, and the first time a soloist won playing the instrument. The other finalists were 16-year-old Elyse Schlesinger and 15-year-old Chloe Nam.

In a WhatsApp interview, Teague-Núñez said he was interested in the competition before, but was unable to enter at that time.

Teague-Núñez is also the son of former Panamanian National Symphony principal viola Lorena Núñez. He lives in Illinois and is a student at DeKalb High School.

When he saw percussion in- struments were to be featured in the 2024 competition, Teague- Núñez decided to enter.

A WMFT article said the competition operates on a three-year instrument cycle, rotating between piano, strings and winds/brass/percussion/harp.

When he entered, winning was not on his mind: he was entering “just for the experience,” he said.

A multi-instrumentalist, he also plays other percussion instruments like marimba and the snare drum, but felt this was an opportunity to show the pan and its versatility.

Having made history as the first pannist to enter and win, he described the experience as cool.

“I was just coming into it for the experience, and, honestly, I did not expect to win the whole thing. It is really an amazing feeling to be playing with this legendary orchestra,” he said.