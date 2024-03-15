NDC questions Government on constitutional reform

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking the Government to say what kind of constitutional reform it is trying to achieve.

In a statement on March 14, the NDC said, "If the PNM is serious about constitutional reform, they should be open to a national conversation regarding proportional representation and the removal of a ceremonial President, replacing the office with an elected president to allow the electorate of Trinidad and Tobago to decide who should serve as our representative, instead of our President being selected by an electoral college."

The party claimed the PNM is not serious about constitutional reform and only raised the topic because of next year's general election.

The Prime Minister announced a national consultation on constitutional reform at a news conference on January 18.

Dr Rowley said he believed it was an appropriate time to evaluate, amend and generally upgrade the Constitution, as many people had called for it.

“What Cabinet approved was an advisory committee to formulate the terms of reference and to make recommendations to Cabinet within three months of its appointment for the promoting and convening of a national constitutional conference and consultation in June of 2024, taking into consideration the diverse nature of our national society, its historical evolution, and the progress made in nationhood since attaining independence and republican status, and matters related thereto.”

He said the committee should incorporate and outline the parameters of the subject for national debate and engage the widest cross-section of people and bodies representing the citizenry, including the diaspora.