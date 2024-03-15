"Mahase: ‘Untapped cricket resources in northeast Trinidad’"

RANDY Mahase believes in the cricketing talent of northeast Trinidad and wants to help develop it, as he is certain many quality cricketers still remain undiscovered.

Mahase started coaching at his childhood home in Sangre Grande during the covid19 pandemic, and that is where the idea of the Kricket Lab Academy was conceptualised.

When his younger brother Anderson was selected for the West Indies Under-19 training squad, the older Mahase wanted to keep his brother active.

“We really and truly did not have anywhere to train, so we cleared the living room, we cleared all the furniture and we placed two mattresses on the ground and that is how we started practising. that’s how the club really came about,” Mahase said.

The West Indies Under-19 cricketers were restricted to their homes during the pandemic, but Mahase did not want his brother to fall behind.

“I was there training him, being able to facilitate whatever little sessions that the coaches might have told him to work on and just tried to build his level of confidence... to be the best that he could be with whatever little that we had.”