Liam D'Abadie, Amelia Rajack win aquathlon titles at Las Cuevas
LIAM D'Abadie and Amelia Rajack were crowned winners of the sprint boys and sprint girls titles respectively when the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation held the National Aquathlon Championships at Las Cuevas Bay on March 10.
In aquathlon, athletes are required to swim and run.
D'Ababie finished ahead of Jacob Cox and former Trinidad and Tobago junior athlete Jean-Marc Granderson.
Rajack won her category ahead of Jenae Price and Ashleigh Thomas.
Also winning titles on the day were Marcus Alexander (super sprint 13-15 boys); Leah De Freitas (super sprint 13-15 girls); Aiden Nixon (mini 11-12 boys); and Elin Stone (mini 11-12 girls).
Results:
Sprint Boys
Liam D'Abadie
Jacob Cox
Jean-Marc Granderson
Sprint Girls
Amelia Rajack
Jenae Price
Ashleigh Thomas
Super Sprint 13-15 Boys
Marcus Alexander
Benjamin Carmino
Josiah Alexander
Super Sprint 13-15 Girls
Leah de Freitas
Maleah Butler
Gianna Pichery
Mini 11-12 Boys
Aiden Nixon
Khristian Allen
Alexander Farnum
Mini 11-12 Girls
Elin Stone
Charlotte Scott
