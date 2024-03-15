Liam D'Abadie, Amelia Rajack win aquathlon titles at Las Cuevas

Liam D'Abadie competes during the TTTF National Aquathlon Championships at Las Cuevas Bay on March 10. - Photo courtesy Richard Lyder's Facebook page

LIAM D'Abadie and Amelia Rajack were crowned winners of the sprint boys and sprint girls titles respectively when the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation held the National Aquathlon Championships at Las Cuevas Bay on March 10.

In aquathlon, athletes are required to swim and run.

D'Ababie finished ahead of Jacob Cox and former Trinidad and Tobago junior athlete Jean-Marc Granderson.

Rajack won her category ahead of Jenae Price and Ashleigh Thomas.

Also winning titles on the day were Marcus Alexander (super sprint 13-15 boys); Leah De Freitas (super sprint 13-15 girls); Aiden Nixon (mini 11-12 boys); and Elin Stone (mini 11-12 girls).

Results:

Sprint Boys

Liam D'Abadie

Jacob Cox

Jean-Marc Granderson

Sprint Girls

Amelia Rajack

Jenae Price

Ashleigh Thomas

Super Sprint 13-15 Boys

Marcus Alexander

Benjamin Carmino

Josiah Alexander

Super Sprint 13-15 Girls

Leah de Freitas

Maleah Butler

Gianna Pichery

Mini 11-12 Boys

Aiden Nixon

Khristian Allen

Alexander Farnum

Mini 11-12 Girls

Elin Stone

Charlotte Scott