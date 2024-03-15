Kiran Maharaj reappointed Trinidad and Tobago Chamber president

Trinidad and Tobago Chamber president Kiran Maharaj. File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

KIRAN Maharaj has been reappointed president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) for a second term.

She was reappointed at the TT Chamber’s annual general meeting (AGM) at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Thursday.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, to know that I can support our business community and my country in our journey to prosperity," Maharaj said.

She said it was crucial for the chamber to maintain its commitment to building pathways to prosperity, which was also the theme of the AGM.

"The chamber works daily to advocate for the 600 companies it represents, such as taking leadership roles in matters of national business, innovating how the chamber executes projects, improving stakeholder engagements, influencing policy decisions and championing the causes of its members," she said.

In the last year, Maharaj said, the chamber has achieved a lot, including relaunching its publication Contact Magazine as a digital and multimedia publication, capacity-building, strengthening its partnership with USAID and hosting a series of sessions which allow local entities an opportunity to access grant funding and climate funding.

"As we celebrate 145 years of excellence, let us recommit ourselves to the values that have guided us since our inception – integrity, innovation and inclusivity. Together, let us forge new pathways to prosperity that will not only benefit this generation but generations to come," she said.

The AGM also included panel discussions on public-sector reform, leadership and accountability, economic diversity, access to capital, innovation and digitalisation.