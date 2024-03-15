Justynne Fletcher to feature at Equestrian Jumping World Challenge on March 17

Justynne Fletcher - Photo courtesy TTEA

JUSTYNNE Fletcher becomes the first Trinidad and Tobago rider in several years to compete locally at the Federation Equestrian International (FEI) Jumping World Challenge which gets under way at Sandy Hill Stables in Freeport, on March 17, from 8 am.

Fletcher, 15, begins her quest atop retired and retrained racehorse, Cape Canaveral, winner of The Trinidad Derby in 2018. She competes in the 1.1m event. Following the event, the FEI will compile the results globally to rank the riders.

An international cast of riders is also expected to take on the same course. Fletcher has a strong passion for show jumping and is also skilled in dressage. She competes at the 1m-1.05m level with her re-homed and retrained thoroughbred racehorse, Cape Canaveral, who she has been in partnership with for two years. She trains with her horse five days a week with the goal of reaching even greater heights in the sport.

Cape Canaveral, also known as Capers, is an eight-year-old Jamaican-bred thoroughbred who won the 2018 derby despite being injured with a broken rib before the race. The pair are now training at USEF second level, cross country jumping, and show jumping.