Jamaican Zandre Roye leads TT Golf Open after day one

Jamaican golfer Zandre Roye - Photo courtesy Zandre Roye's Facebook page

Jamaican Zandre Roye closed off day one of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open atop the President’s Cup division standings when action teed off at the Plantations Golf Course at Magdalena Golf and Beach Resort in Tobago on Thursday.

Roye shot 76 on the day and heads the 27-man standings. St Lucian Romanus Inglis and Kittian Adrian Norford are tied on 77 for second while TT’s Zico Correia and Bajan William Jacobsen round off the top five, both on 78. Five other TT athletes - Alex Kangoo (79), Jersey Boodram (79), Liam Bryden (80), Ross Ramkissoon (80), and Marcus Ling (80) completed the top ten.

In the third flight, which featured only TT golfers, Matthew Davis (40) leads the pack followed by Bill Ramrattan and Anand Khelwan, both on 37.

Action continues on Friday as golfers from around the world vie for top honors. The tourney concludes on Sunday.

This is the second time the TT Open is being held in Tobago. The last time was actually 40 years ago, sometime in 1983.