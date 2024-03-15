Don't envy one-percenters, invest with them
THE EDITOR: It is rather amusing how many people are claiming on social media what a tremendous success the KFC boycott is having.
This is because Prestige Holdings Ltd’s (the local KFC franchise holder) share price has ironically gone up by nine per cent, and 21 per cent for 2024. In fact, it is the highest it has been since around September 2017.
More so, there are 21 buy orders for about 85,000 shares versus only four sell orders for under 7,000 shares.
Who’s crying now? Definitely not the shareholders who, contrary to the social commentators, are not all one-percenters. Five of the largest top ten shareholders are pension funds and employee profit-sharing plans. With several smaller shareholders being people with wisdom who invest in the long term.
Instead of envying the one-percenters, invest with them. The autobiography of Anthony Sabga is worth reading to have an understanding on how they reach where they are.
DECLAN PATTRON
Maracas Valley
St Joseph
