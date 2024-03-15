Bishop’s High grab two Tobago Secondary Schools basketball titles

Signal Hill Secondary’s Chauncei Alleyne (L) initiates a fast break against Bishop’s High School in the Boys’ Under-20 Secondary Schools Basketball League Tobago zone final at Shaw Park, Tobago on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DIVISION OF EDUCATION, RESEARCH, AND TECHNOLOGY.

The students from Bishop’s High School showed their proficiency on the hard courts in Shaw Park, Tobago on Wednesday when they walked away with two of the four titles on offer in the Tobago zone of the Secondary Schools Basketball League (SSBL).

Bishop’s contested all four finals on the day, and they took the top honours in the boys’ under-17 and girls’ open categories, while they were made to settle for the second spot in the boys’ under-15 and under-20 categories.

In the boys’ under-17 division, Bishop’s were too much to handle for their Scarborough Secondary counterparts in the final as they got a blowout 53-31 win to take the crown.

In the girls’ open final, Bishop’s also proved too strong for the Scarborough team, as they registered a healthy 33-15 victory.

In the boys’ under-15 finale, Scarborough exacted a measure of revenge over Bishop’s when they got a resounding 53-29 win.

In an exciting boys’ under-20 final, Signal Hill Secondary just about held their nerve to deny Bishop’s a hat-trick of titles when they came away with a narrow 55-44 win in a cliffhanger that had the audience on the edge of their seats.

Bishop’s also claimed two of the MVP awards in the various categories, as Laura Hanlon copped the MVP award in the girls’ open category after finishing as the league’s top-scorer, with Jakaylon Robley taking the honour of the best player in the boys’ under-17 category.

In the boys’ under-15 category, Scarborough’s Jasiel Moses copped the MVP award after helping his school to the title, with Signal Hill’s Chauncei Alleyne taking the boys’ under-20 MVP award after topping all scorers in the league with a total of 97 points.

All winning teams will advance to next week’s SSBL national championships at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Facility.