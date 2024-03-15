Beckham, Henry find Lay's fans at Uefa matches

In this June 15,2006 file photo,English midfielder David Beckham (L) is challenged by TT’s midfielder Densill Theobald (R) in their opening round Group B World Cup football match at Nuremberg’s Franken Stadium.

FOOTBALL icons David Beckham and Thierry Henry have partnered with Lay's chips to reward fans on Uefa Champions League matchdays. The promotion campaign is titled No Lay's, No Game 2024, and will feature a "chip cam," which will reward fans eating the snack at games.

“This year, No Lay’s, No Game is giving fans even more reasons to have Lay’s in hand. For those who do, something truly remarkable might happen,” said Ciara Dilley, vice president of marketing, Global Foods Group at PepsiCo.

On November 7 last year, Lay's invited Beckham and Henry to ask, “Do you have Lay’s?” to a crowd of 75,000 fans at San Siro stadium, Italy during one of the most anticipated group matches of the UEFA Champions League season, between hosts AC Milan and PSG.

The winners, after a search by the chip cam, were a father and daughter, who were found with Lay’s and were invited to watch the game with the iconic football stars. Milan won the match 2-1.

The chip cam will be on the lookout for the rest of the tournament.

This is the second Uefa season that Henry has partnered Lay's.