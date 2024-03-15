"Ameen: WASA must provide enough truck-borne water"

ST AUGUSTINE MP Khadijah Ameen is calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to provide adequate truck-borne water to residents affected by its burst pipeline near the Curepe interchange on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

In a statement sent on March 14, Ameen said, “It is crucial that WASA provide truck-borne water to residents and to the schools in the area while repairs are being conducted. The common practice seems to be that there is at least a one-week wait for delivery of truck-borne water after a customer makes a request; however, given the circumstances and the population density of the affected area, I am appealing for the necessary supplemental resources.