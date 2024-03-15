Amber Shaw, Hazel Marshall present In our element
Pink and yellow poui trees meet playful adaptations of pan men in Amber Shaw and Hazel Marshall’s joint exhibition titled In our element.
Viewers are invited to appreciate diverse styles of art through the lens of the artists, said a media release from Horizons Art Gallery.
Shaw started painting and sculpting at an early age. She has won many accolades and awards for her outstanding performance in the field of visual arts throughout her more than 20 years of primary and secondary schooling in Tobago.
Shaw was awarded a full scholarship to attend International Fine Arts College in Miami where she attained a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Her work is inspired by simple everyday things, much of which reflects the rich tapestry of Tobago’s culture, where she grew up.
She works with a variety of mediums in her paintings including pastels, acrylic, oil, colour pencils and uses wood, wire, papier-mâché, plastic, cloth, cement, steel, and glass to build her figurative sculptures. through her work she strives to engage, inspire, heal, amuse, record, and bring awareness and expression to critical issues affecting the world, the release said.
Trinidadian born artist, Marshall is thrilled to host her first joint exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery. the owner of a beachwear business for over 30 years, Marshall studied art in high school and further developed her skill through many online courses.
Inspired by old impressionist masters like Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh and Edgar Degas, she enjoys painting landscapes, seascapes, gingerbread houses, and silhouetted Caribbean ladies in impasto style. she now paints in several mediums: acrylic, oil, and watercolour, acrylic being her preferred choice. Her works have been displayed at local art galleries and online international art galleries, with many of her paintings sold to private collectors.
Apart from painting, her artistic talent also includes jewellery making, stained glass art and creating chocolate from bean to bar, wine, candles, and soaps, the release said.
This exhibition opened on March 12 and is available for viewing until March 23 at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.
For further info call 628-9769.
Comments
"Amber Shaw, Hazel Marshall present In our element"