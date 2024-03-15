16-member TT hockey team for Indoor Pan Am Cup

A 16-member Trinidad and Tobago hockey contingent arrives in Canada on Friday ahead of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, which flicks off on March 19.

The Raphael Govia-coached men’s team begin their campaign against Canada on the opening day from 2:30pm and face USA, from 3:45pm, on day two.

TT play Guyana on March 21 from 3:45pm and conclude their round-robin performance against Argentina, later on at 8:15pm.

With the quest for qualification for the 2025 World Cup looming large, the Indoor Pan American Cup holds significant stakes for participating teams.

Only the top two teams from this round-robin event secure automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup.

The two advancing nations join eight other continental champions and runners-up en route to the World Cup.

Team TT has a rich history in indoor hockey. The men’s team qualified for the 2007 and 2018 FIH Indoor World Cups in Vienna, Austria, and Berlin, Germany respectively, having qualified at the 2005 and 2017 Indoor Pan American Cups in Canada and Guyana respectively for these events.

The men’s team aims to replicate this success and secure another qualification spot for the 2025 World Cup.

The squad is made up of a mixture of TT’s top-flight club representatives and is captained by Jordan Vieira of QPCC.

The team staff is headed by coach Govia, Keshen Johnson (manager), Derek Ashby-Williams (massage therapist/trainer), and Nicholas Baldeosingh (videographer).

Technical staff Donny Gobinsingh (umpires manager), Ayanna McClean, and Kevin George (umpires) will also be in action at the Cup.

TT Men’s Indoor Pan American Cup Team

Jordan Vieira (captain/QPCC); Ron Alexander (GK) (TTPS); Karlos Stephen (GK) (TTDF); Akim Toussaint (TTPS); Mickell Pierre (TTPS); Shaquille Daniel (TTDF); Jordan Reynos (TTPS); Dominic Young (QPCC); Tariq Marcano (Malvern Sport Club); Dylan Francis (TTDF); Lyndell Byer (Malvern Sports Club); Arielle Bowen (QPCC)

Team Staff - Raphael Govia (coach), Keshen Johnson (manager), Derek Ashby-Williams (massage therapist/trainer), Nicholas Baldeosingh (videographer)

Technical Staff - Donny Gobinsingh (umpires manager), Ayanna McClean and Kevin George (umpires), Ronnie Chandler (official)