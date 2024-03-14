World Kidney Day focuses on diabetes

As the global community comes together on March 8 to commemorate World Kidney Day, this year's theme, Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice, focuses on the disparities in kidney health and promoting optimal medical practices for a healthier future.

A statement from the Diabetes Association of TT on Wednesday said, elevated blood glucose levels, or blood sugar, pose a severe threat to kidney health by damaging the blood vessels.

The release said, "When the blood vessels in the kidneys are damaged, their functionality is compromised, leading to potential kidney disease."

Individuals with diabetes suffer from high blood pressure, adding to their risk of kidney damage. The association says effectively managing diabetes is crucial to safeguarding kidney health.

The association said understanding how diabetes causes kidney disease is essential for public awareness, adding that if left untreated, it can impair people's ability to function, making the kidneys less effective in filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood, ultimately contributing to kidney disease.

Andrew Dhanoo, president of the association, said, "Long-term exposure to diabetes increases the likelihood of kidney damage, especially without proper control of blood glucose and blood pressure levels."

He said people with diabetes must maintain optimal blood glucose and blood pressure levels, saying lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet adherence, high salt intake, lack of physical activity, being overweight, having heart disease and having a family history of kidney failure heighten the risk of developing kidney disease.

The statement says some ethnic groups are at a higher risk of kidney disease, citing targeted interventions and equitable access to care as urgently needed.

Jennilyn Hamblyn-Raphael, secretary of the association, said "Individuals managing both diabetes and kidney disease struggle with nausea during dialysis, weakness, low blood pressure, an inability to work and persistent fatigue."

She said in TT that the economic burden of kidney disease is significant, dialysis costs an average of $4000 per session, and patients may need up to 3 sessions per week. She said this may cause financial strain for patients.

The release said that despite challenges, progress in treatment options is evident, with over 220 people undergoing kidney transplants from 2006 to 2024. However, finding suitable donors remains a significant challenge.

It stressed the urgent need for increased awareness and facilitation of the organ donation process.

This year's theme serves as a call to action to prioritise equitable access to care, enhance medication practices and promote awareness of the link between diabetes and kidney health.