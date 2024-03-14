U Health forum helps youth to navigate challenges

Moderator Amira Chenelle Mungal with panellists Abiola McCree of the National Gas Company (NGC), maritime industry expert Trevor Baddaloo, Dr Vasant Basdeo and psychologist Ashley Batchu. -

The inaugural U Health and Wellness Youth Mental Health Forum brought together 150 students from 13 schools, creating a dynamic platform for dialogue and learning.

The forum marked a milestone in fostering the holistic development of the young minds by addressing topics such as financial literacy, mental well-being, environmental health, and the impacts of vaping, a media release said.

Organised by U The Caribbean Health Digest, the forum aimed to empower the youth with knowledge and skills essential for navigating the challenges of today's world.

The event held on February 28 covered diverse topics, from empowering financial literacy for future triumphs to unveiling mental well-being strategies. Attendees were equipped with tools to navigate challenges with resilience, the release said.

Discussions on the interconnectedness of personal and environmental health sparked a passion for sustainable living, while shedding light on the realities of vaping, empowering the youth to make informed choices, the release said.

Moderator was Amira Chenelle Mungal, the editor in chief of U The Caribbean Health Digest who has expertise in health journalism and a passion for wellness.

Panellists from various fields included Abiola McCree from the National Gas Company (NGC), maritime industry expert Trevor Baddaloo, physician Dr Vasant Basdeo and counselling psychologist Ashley Batchu.

The success of the forum has sparked a call for more such forums to be organised, the release said.

Mungal said, “The positive reception and engagement we witnessed at the forum highlight the hunger for knowledge and support in these crucial areas of health and wellness. We are committed to expanding these initiatives to meet the growing demand and ensure that our youth are equipped with the tools they need to thrive in all aspects of life.”