Trinidad and Tobago rider Annabella Hill ranked No. 2 junior in US Dressage

TT’s Annabella Hill and Lacoste in action at 2023 USDF Regional Championship in Ocala, Florida, USA -

Trinidad and Tobago’s Annabella Hill closed off 2023 ranked at number two in the US for the US Dressage Foundation (USDF) Junior/Young Rider Training Level Year End awards.

A statement on Wednesday said that Hill, 15, was “excited and grateful” about her first USDF Regional Championship, which was held in October in Ocala, Florida, with coach Philesha Chandler of Chandler Dressage, based in the US.

Hill and horse Lacoste, went down centerline three times and also participated in their first-ever equitation seat semi-final class. The duo earned some respectable scores which earned them a few ribbons for TT.

She said, “I have enjoyed the challenge, had a great learning and a very positive showing experience.”

The regional championship was one of the highlights and an excellent way to end 2023 for the young rider. Now, she’s been listed in the March 2024-issued yearbook, with all the top performers of 2023.

The statement added that Hill is thankful for these experiences to “proudly represent her country”. She acknowledged TT coach Sandhya Moll, Chandler, Lacoste’s owner Debra Barron, family, friends and the TT Equestrian Association (TTEA) for keeping this sport alive in Trinidad.

ADEQUAN/USDF REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSES OCTOBER 2023:

Day 1 - 1st place - Training 3 Junior/Young Rider class (JR/YR)

Day 2 - 1st place - Training 1 JR/YR

Day 4 - 4th place - age 14-18 Equitation Seat Semi-Final Class

Day 4 - 11th place out of 27 finalists - JR/YR Training Level Championship