Taking advantage of a vulnerable population

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Political parties usually promise a lot at election time. They say words like “we love you, we take care of you” and rush to help those willing to vote to get to the polling station. After the election it is a much different story.

Who would have thought that rather than simply increasing property tax by a percentage in tandem with increases in economic activities the Government would not only employ a very complex system of property evaluation, but impose the taxes first on the ordinary citizen and not the business community?

It is common knowledge that due to the very poor public transportation system citizens must rely on their cars and private transportation for their daily commute. Who would have believed that a caring government would impose such a punitive points system on the driving population, with points being added for non-moving violations, with no area to get immediate relief and allow one to continue enjoying their driving privileges.

In many states in the US, points are only given for moving violations that are deemed dangerous, and drivers who reach the point limit can have points immediately deducted by attending safety driving classes that are conducted at night to facilitate workers who must attend to their jobs during the day.

Who would believe that in a country that is seen worldwide as being among those with the highest murder rates, that regulations would be put in place to not impose harsh measures on those with illegal weapons and an intent to cause death and harm, but impose complex, harsh measures on legitimate gun owners seeking their safety and that of their families?

In a society where the poor man is struggling to get food for his family, who would believe that a government would seek to impose structures to hamper his aspirations, like requiring a permit to transport scrap metal to dealers’ yards?

The population is disgusted by the obvious failure of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) to deal with the plethora of leaks throughout the country. So, who would believe that after a normal rainy season they are not only requiring the elderly and the physically challenged to transport water in very heavy containers (water is very heavy), but seek to increase fines for using water indiscriminately? They are not mindful of the fact that the wastage of water by consumers is nowhere close to the percentage lost through leaks in the distribution system.

Who would believe that businesses that dutifully pay their value added tax (VAT) would not be paid their returns for months, but are charged huge penalties and interest if they fail to pay their taxes on time?

Whether it is access to government services, making payments for basic things like permits and certificates, there seems to be a policy of punitive action against the ordinary citizens after claiming to love and care for them at election time.

Perhaps the citizens would note the hypocrisy and make the changes necessary.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail