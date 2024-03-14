Samsung Galaxy Ring offers new ways to simplify wellness

Samsung's latest addition to the health wearables with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Photo courtesy Samsung -

ANDROID communication giant Samsung is offering a new way to simplify health and wellness through its new Samsung Galaxy Ring, which could possibly make its debut along with other products later this year.

An introduction to the ring by vice president and head of digital health team Dr Hon Pak, said the company is working to empower people to manage their health, starting with compiling scattered health data.

Pak said fragmented data and being able to compile it into one space is one of the biggest challenges of the healthcare industry today.

Through Samsung Health, the company is making it simpler to track health conditions on a Galaxy wearable.

Personal data on the Galaxy devices remains secure thanks to the Samsung Knox security platform.

The Galaxy Ring will bring Samsung’s innovations to the smallest form in a comfortable ring that can be worn 24/7.

“Galaxy ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night,” Pak said.

Samsung ring, other devices to drop in July

Online reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to debut in July, coinciding with the launches of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The ring was displayed at the Mobile World Congress, a two-day mobile trade show held in Barcelona from February 26.

The ring is expected to come in three colours – black, gold and silver – and will be available in two sizes.

The ring proposes to provide users with comprehensive health insights using sensors to monitor a wearer’s heart rate, pulse and sleep patterns.