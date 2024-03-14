Princes Town man killed while bathing

The outdoor bathroom area where Randall Rampersad was stabbed to death at his home in Malgretoute Village Princes Town on March 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A Princes Town man was ambushed, beaten and stabbed to death by three assailants while taking a shower on March 13.

Police said Randall Rampersad, 37, was bathing in an outdoor shower at his Malgretoute Village home around 11 pm when he was attacked. A relative, who did not wish to be identified, told Newsday Rampersad fled towards his home which was across the road and collapsed in the garage.

Newsday understands the men escaped through nearby bushes, splitting up after the attack.

Rampersad was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility but despite the medical team's best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 am. According to the doctor's report,

Rampersad had two stab wounds; one to his chest and one to his abdomen. He also suffered from a collapsed lung. An autopsy was ordered at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Homicide Region Three officers processed the scene.

PC Nelson is continuing enquiries. Relatives described Rampersad as a quiet person who did not have any squabbles with anyone. However, they believe his death may be tied to a domestic dispute.