Politicians must unite for sake of country

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

That's what we as a country need to do – unite. However, unity seems to be nowhere in the hearts of some of our politicians and leaders. While they speak about it, their actions do not reflect what they are saying. How many coalition parties in TT really produced lasting fruit or stayed together?

From what I am seeing, our two major parties, the PNM and the UNC, are here to stay and therefore tribal voting will continue. Over the years some political parties have tried to move away from this, but the tribes have stood their ground. Also, divide and rule is one of the strategies we see ever so often.

It is sad to see politicians attacking each other. Where is the maturity? Instead, a basic, simple dialogue on the critical issue of crime between our two major parties needs to happen.

I believe we have people with selfish political ambitions whose hearts and souls are focused on being in charge and fulfilling a dream more than genuinely serving the people and country.

While our politicians are busy fighting among themselves, crime continues along its merry way with the man on the street facing danger every day, including children.

To our politicians and leaders, it is time for party politics, self-ambition and egos to be put aside for the sake of the people and country. We are going down a wrong path and it would take the coming together of us all to bring about change.

Let us do it together and make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail