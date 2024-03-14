Phillip's five-for helps Red Force keep Volcanoes dormant on Day 1

Windward Islands Volcanoes’ Tevyn Walcott bats on Day 1 of the CWI Regional Four Day Championship match against the TT Red Force, on Wednesday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Roger Jacob

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force had arguably their best day of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championship competition on Wednesday, led by fast bowler Anderson Phillip. Phillip grabbed a five-wicket haul as leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes were dismissed for 191 on day one before Red Force closed on 89/1 at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze showed his class for the Volcanoes, but other batsmen struggled to stick around with the left-hander.

Athanaze struck 54 to top score for the Volcanoes, playing with his usual elegance.

However, it was Phillip’s day as he ended with figures of 5/37 in 13 overs. Phillip’s fast bowling twin Jayden Seales had a solid day at the office also, ending with 2/48 in 14 overs.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, despite only bowling seven overs, picked up 3/21.

After losing openers Jeremy Solozano for eight and Johann Jeremiah for 14, West Indies Test player Kavem Hodge and Sunil Ambris led a response.

Ambris was not shy, taking the attack to the Red Force bowlers.

The right-hander attempted one shot too many as Pierre removed him with his first ball, caught at short cover by Tion Webster. Ambris struck 35 off 30 balls.

The Windward Islands went to lunch on 88/3 with Hodge on 28 not out and Athanaze on one.

Athanaze showed his quality after lunch with exquisite timing.

The other batsmen only played cameos, as Hodge pushed tentatively at a delivery from Phillip and was caught by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva for 28.

Athanaze showed his prowess on the off side. He struck a four off Bryan Charles using a cut shot and then drove Phillips for four through covers.

Tevyn Walcott was not scared to play his shots as he also picked up a few boundaries. He rode his luck at times, slashing at a Terrance Hinds delivery that flew over the slip cordon and ran away for four.

Shortly after, a sweep shot by Walcott off Charles just evaded Pierre fielding at square leg.

Windwards progressed to 140/4 at the drinks break in the second session as the partnership between Athanaze and Walcott was now worth 44 runs. Walcott had already raced to 26 off 31 deliveries and Athanaze was more patient getting to 27 off 55 balls.

Walcott’s stay at the crease was entertaining, but brief, as he was dismissed for 28 off 40 balls by Seales.

Athanaze continued to show his ability, hitting Pierre for two reverse sweeps for four, followed by a conventional sweep that also found the fence.

New batsman Shamar Springer survived a few bouncers from Seales, but seemed to misjudge the flight of a delivery from Pierre and was bowled for six.

Athanaze brought up his 50 as he continued to show why he is seen as one of the most talented youth players in the region.

Unfortunately for the Windwards, nobody could keep Athanaze company for long.

Ryan John was the next wicket to fall when he found the edge playing forward to a delivery from Pierre and Charles took a sharp catch fielding at first slip.

Volcanoes were now in danger of not reaching 200 as they were now reduced to 174/7.

Red Force captain Da Silva introduced a more attacking field when Shermon Lewis came to the middle as Pierre had two slip fielders waiting for a catch.

Athanaze and Lewis avoided any further damage, heading into the dressing room on 178/7 at the tea break.

The Volcanoes did not last long after the interval. Phillip removed Athanaze for 54 after being given leg before and then bowled Kenneth Dember for six as the tail-ender attempted an attacking shot. Athanaze struck ten fours in his 84-ball knock. Phillip then dismissed Darel Cyrus for four to wrap up the Volcanoes innings for 191 and grab a five-wicket haul.

Seales was excited for his fellow pacer Phillip as he was more ecstatic about the five-for than the bowler himself.

In response, the Red Force's new opening pair of Kjorn Ottley and Vikash Mohan looked impressive as they scored freely.

Ottley, who was on West Indies duty, replaced Cephas Cooper in the Red Force starting XI.

Ottley and Mohan both found the fence with the former taking the aerial route at times.

The openers seemed to be taking Red Force to the close, but Ottley was out in the closing stages for 47 off 74 balls (seven fours).

The partnership between Mohan and Ottley was worth 87 runs. Scoring came to a halt with the dismissal of Ottley as Mohan and Jyd Goolie just tried to avoid further loss.

They succeeded as Red Force closed on 89/1, trailing Volcanoes by 102 runs. Mohan is 34 not out off 76 deliveries and Goolie is one off 16 balls.

The match resumes today.

Summarised Scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 191 (Alick Athanaze 56, Sunil Ambris 35; Anderson Phillip 5/37, Khary Pierre 3/21, Jayden Seales 2/48) vs TT RED FORCE 89/1 (Kjorn Ottley 47, Vikash Mohan 34 not out).

CCC 273 (Amari Goodridge 75, Sadique Henry 73, Romario Greaves 58; Daniel Doram 4/37, Jeremiah Louis 3/54, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/86) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 20/1.

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 231/5 (Kevlon Anderson 87, Tevin Imlach 55; Jason Holder 2/29) vs BARBADOS PRIDE.

WEST INDIES ACADEMY 324 (Joshua Dorne 83, Joshua Johnson 61, Kadeem Alleyne 52; Ojay Shields 3/38, Derval Green 3/48, Abhijai Mansingh 2/69) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 20/0.