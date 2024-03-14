No justice, no mercy

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am saddened and fed up to see what our country has become – a place with no justice and no mercy for the people.

We have become a murderous nation where every day two, three and sometimes four murders are committed and many citizens just stay quiet, because they don't what to rock the boat.

Crime affects everybody, but because we are so divided we prefer to stay quiet. Some of us are PNM, some of us are UNC, some are Catholic and some are Pentecostal, so we don't want to offend anybody. Well, news flash, crime is all our business, but since there is no unity, nothing will change.

We are supposed to have those in authority on their toes and demand that they to fix the situation – because it is out of control.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail