Matelot man's licence suspended for one year

- File photo

A Matelot man had his licence suspended for one year and fined $5,000 in connection with two charges involving an accident that occurred last September.

Reggie Wilson, of St Helena Village, Matelot, pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving without insurance when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Nanette Forde-John at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on March 12.

According to reports, around 4.40 pm on September 30, Wilson was driving along Samuel Street, Matelot, near a bar when he hit another vehicle driven by a woman. Both vehicles were damaged.

PC Walcott of the Matelot Police Station investigated the accident after the woman reported it and found that Wilson did not have insurance and charged him.