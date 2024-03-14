Libraries source of info, knowledge

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Earlier this month Prime Minister Rowley officially opened the Diego Martin Public Library. Delivering the feature address, Dr Rowley said, “What this facility represents as an investment for the people of the entire valley and surroundings of Diego Martin is an opportunity to spend time doing something different, something positive, something uplifting, something valuable.”

I was disappointed, however, with some of the comments on the opening of the library. A few people opined on social media that libraries are no longer necessary in this digital age. Some went as far as to say all information can be Googled, which makes investing in a library a poor decision.

With the abundance of information out there, libraries assist modern society by maintaining and disseminating relevant information as and when required. They offer relevant and authentic information and records of knowledge from past generations, because in this modern era the information explosion has led us to confusion in choosing relevant information from the pile available throughout the several platforms.

Libraries have an important role and are regarded as the "gateway of knowledge for the community." Society today has various needs, such as education, research, cultural achievement, various types of information, etc. It has founded various institutions to serve these needs. Among them the library occupies a prominent place. While other institutions are designed to meet one or few of the needs, the library is able to meet all of them in equal measure.

The resources and services of the library offer and create opportunities for learning, they support literacy and education and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are essential for the creative and innovative society, Librarika has stated. Also, the free-flowing nature of the library allows for parents to actively participate in their children’s reading.

Library attendance served as a springboard for parents to communicate messages about the expectations they had for their children as readers. As institutions, libraries supported literacy events that tie in to the larger cultural practices of coming together as part of a community, according to the American Library Association.

The Prime Minister, who has declared his love for reading, has created a legacy of promoting education and knowledge, especially for the youth.

However, I use this opportunity to request the Prime Minister to engage the public once again on the SEA exam and the way it is structured. Every parent who has had a child sit this dreaded, stressful exam can tell of the impact it has had on all those involved.

I personally know of students who are top performers "going blank" while writing the exam because of the stress, and they unfortunately had their lives altered in a negative way. Its reminds me of when the Prime Minister had to perform on stage as a child but "went blank" on seeing the audience, as stated in his book.

I have been hearing conversations of how much more difficult the preparations, as well as meeting the syllabus, have become due to the two years lost during covid19. Students as well as teachers and parents are at a great disadvantage and the additional stress is evident. Most students from Std 4 upwards no longer enjoy physical education or the arts in schools because teachers are pressed to keep up with the syllabus.

The Prime Minister has shown time and again that he is not afraid to make changes. Hopefully the restructuring of the SEA exam and the school syllabus may be added to the list of his accomplishments.

As the lobby to part ways with the Privy Council and adopt the CCJ as our final appellate court grows, let us begin our transition from the colonial education system and have our syllabus reflect such, with agriculture, culture, music and the arts playing a much greater role in the development of our children.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando